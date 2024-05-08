Alia Bhatt, Sabyasachi have emerged at the top in the list of most visible brands and attendees at the Met Gala 2024. Alia, who attended the Met Gala for the second time this year, left behind some of the Met Gala veterans and emerged at the top of the list of the most visible attendees. As per a report on influencer marketing platform Lefty, Alia Bhatt defeated Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian to emerge at the top of the list.

While Alia grabbed the top spot, Kendall bagged the second spot followed by Kylie at third, Madeline at the fourth and Kim at the fifth spot. Gigi Hadid grabbed the sixth spot and Jennifer Lopez sat comfortably at the tenth spot. Alia also left behind Shakira who bagged the eleventh spot, Cardi B at the fourteenth spot and Doja Cat at the fifteenth spot.

And when it comes to brands and labels making the mark, Sabyasachi not only made Alia look like a wonderland princess but made his brand shine too. When it comes to top brands, Sabyasachi ranked at the top followed by Burberry, Thom Browne, Oscar De La Renta and Loewe.

What Alia wore

Alia wore a gorgeous Sabyasachi saree going with the theme of Garden of Time—an ode to art and eternity. Alia's outfit incorporated hand embroidery, stone and fringe work and some beadwork. The beautiful creation was coloured in the palettes of nature comprising of the sky, sea and earth. "It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965 man hours to create this ethereal saree," Alia revealed.

What Sabyasachi wore for his Met debut

For his debut, Sabyasachi wore an embroidered cotton duster coat from his own resort collection and paired it up with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds and diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery collection.