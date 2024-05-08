Sabyasachi Mukherjee marked his Met Gala debut and the internet fell in love with his look. Sabya chose to go with the best from his own collection and totally ruled the show! The ace designer wore an embroidered cotton duster coat from his own resort collection and paired it up with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds and diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery collection. And the result? Treat to the eyes!

The comments

Social media too couldn't stop raving over Sabya's new look. "The legend himself prakating as himself ! The rent was effing due! When Sabya was Sabyaing to the soul in and out!" wrote a user. "This is what I waiting to see from you... An artist is wearing his own art how beautiful is the image," another user commented.

"And I feel so proud to see a man sticking to his beliefs of core Indian fashion intricacies and making it a huge luxury brand for the world. Elite intense lux powerhouse of India," read a comment. "Better than Alia," another comment read. "The jacket!!! You look divine," a social media user wrote. "Now this.....is straight up gangsta!" another social media user opined. "Dope," read one more comment.

All about Sabya's look

"As the galloping horde of mechanization, modernization, and uniformity march ever closer; it is craft, that embodiment of human touch, tradition and diversity that will safeguard culture from the passage of time," Sabya's official page wrote describing his look. "Sabyasachi wears an embroidered cotton duster coat from the Sabyasachi Resort 2024 collection layered with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds and diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery," it further read.

Many Indian celebs marked their presence at the Met Gala 2024 and dazzled the world. Isha Ambani, Sudha Reddy, Natasha Poonawalla, Alia Bhatt made heads turn at the red carpet.