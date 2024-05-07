Attention! All you fashionistas it's this time of the year. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt makes a striking appearance at the Met Gala red carpet for the second consecutive year.

Alia looked breathtakingly beautiful in a saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukerji

The elegant saree is filled with floral designs that add the garden element plucked straight from the theme of the year. The 3D flowers look gorgeous and amps u the look of the saree.

However, it's her long pallu with a train which makes it stand apart.

now this is how you serve at the #MetGala ? alia bhatt looks amazing!! pic.twitter.com/1CfybnqvhG — ana (@withluvselena) May 6, 2024

Alia paired her saree with a butterfly blouse.

Alia Bhatt took to her social media and shared pictures from her Met Gala look and wrote a long caption about her look. "It was a call to the Garden of Time - an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own. Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree; in the skilled hands of @sabyasachiofficial, this vision found its fullest expression. We looked to the past as a guide for the future, drawing inspiration from the timeless sophistication of Indian nobility.

"We focused on intricate craftsmanship, incorporating hand embroidery, precious stones, along with elegant beadwork and fringes, distinctive of the 1920's fringe style. Our colour palette pays homage to nature's beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea. We embraced a delicate nostalgia for hair and makeup - an elevated coiffure embellished with intricately woven braids and soft freckles - a homage to time's gentle caress.

"Creating this has been quite an experience... fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort. A big thank you to @anaitashroffadajania, @lakshmilehr, @puneetbsaini, @amitthakur_hair, @dollyjain, and my amazing team for being the most wonderful collaborators through this 'Garden of Time'.

Teamwork makes the dream work," she wrote.

Alia Bhatt live on Vogue from the Met Gala. She’s wearing a Sabyasachi saree. She looks absolutely beautiful! ?✨#AliaBhatt #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/M3M8ETmdNQ — ? (@mann_ke_fasane) May 6, 2024

Speaking to Vogue Alia said, "I'm feeling great. I'm feeling very excited. Months of preparation, lots of conversations and all builds up to this one moment. It's so surreal but it's also very special. It's my second time at the Met, but my first time wearing a saree. When I thought of the dress code, 'Garden of Time', I felt it needed something timeless and there's nothing timeless than a saree."

Work Front

Alia will soon be seen in Jigra. The film is directed by Vasan Bala and jointly produced by Alia and Karan Johar. She has also signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.