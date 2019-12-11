According to the latest reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot in winter 2020. While the speculations about their impending wedding have never died down, it is now being said that the lovebirds will get married in the picturesque valley of Kashmir.

If a report in Mumbai Mirror is to be believed, Alia and Ranbir have reportedly decided to get married in Kashmir as Alia fell in love with the beauty of the valley while shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Raazi. However, there's no confirmation about the said information.

There had been many reports in the past that suggested the lovebirds will take the plunge but every time the rumours continued to remain rumours after all. However, vedic astroologer Dr. Acharya Vinod Kumar recently said, "Incase the couple do end up tying the knot, it will very positively contribute to their mutual career growth and they will be un stoppable for coming years."

In Kumar's views, Ranbir and Alia have strong possibility of marriage from October 2019 and it runs through 2020. And though their stars (Shukra is the planet) seem positive, it is with Alia's horoscope that indicates a problem which might result in delay over some kind of confusion or misunderstanding.

It remains to be seen if Alia and Ranbir do end up getting married in winter 2020. Till that time, let's wait and watch how the things will unfold in the days to come.