Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to reveal her newborn's name. The baby girl has been named Raha with different meanings in Sanskrit, Bangla, Swahili, and Arabic languages.

In the picture shared by Alia, the newborn is cradled by Ranbir and her with the Barcelona Jersey in the background that has 'Raha' written on it. For those unaware, Ranbir Kapoor is a self-confessed fan of the Barcelona club and had once called Messi the "best player on Earth". The Barcelona number 8 jersey also has the actor's initials 'RK' written on its back that was signed by Lionel Messi for his 36th birthday.

"The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings... Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun," Alia wrote in her post.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed Raha on November 6. "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir," Alia wrote announcing the birth of their daughter.

The couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The Brahmastra couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022.

Professional front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are basking in the success of their recently released film Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva which gathered massive responses from the audience. Alia will be next seen in director Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Ranveer Singh. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra lined up.