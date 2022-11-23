"I am concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye": Alia Bhatt on parenting her child in the spotlight

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl on November 6. Announcing their daughter's arrival, Alia shared the news with her fans on Instagram and wrote, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed parents!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Since then, the couple has maintained a lowkey and is giving utmost time to Kapoor princess. Just like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Alia and Ranbir are keeping their daughter away from the eyes of the paparazzi. Before the birth of her child, the actress in an interview shared that she is a little concerned and worried about bringing up her child in the public eye.

In an interview with Marie Clarie Magazine which took place before Alia gave birth to her daughter, Alia opened up about her forthcoming films, working with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

What she admires about actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor?

Speaking to the International magazine the actress said, "Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most accommodating, easy actors to work with. Always on time, always so giving to other actors. Extremely, extremely disciplined. And these are all attributes that I deeply admire, and I also believe I have the same. So, for us, this was a very comfortable working atmosphere. Something that I don't even feel took a matter of five or seven minutes for us to start getting used to."

Alia Bhatt on parenting her child in the spotlight

Alia averred, " I am a little concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye. I talk about it with my friends, my family, and my husband a lot. I don't want there to be a sort of, intrusion into my child's life. Because at the end of the day, I have chosen this path, but maybe my child may not want to choose this path when he or she grows up...so that's something that I feel very protective about. I don't think that's something that I can really prepare and plan for. I don't want to have any fixed ideas of how I want that to be. Because why should I have any expectations and then be met with disappointment, elation, or anything of that sort? So they need the slate blank, a bit."

Professional front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are basking in the success of their recently released film Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva which gathered massive responses from the audience. Alia will be next seen in director Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Ranveer Singh. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra lined up.