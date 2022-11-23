Earlier this month, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt embraced parenthood and welcomed their firstborn child, a baby girl. Newly minted mother Alia is on a maternity break and taking care of the little one. However, daddy Ranbir Kapoor is keeping up with commitments and is busy shooting for his upcoming film Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor looks unrecognisable in new leaked pictures from the sets of Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor's new leaked pictures from the sets of Animal are doing rounds on the internet. The actor looks beefed up in blood covering his kurta and bruises on his forehead and nose, sporting longer hair. The new look of Ranbir Kapoor has heightened the curiosity among the fans.

Fans have flocked to social media and lauded his transformation for Animal.

A user said, "Unreal mass loading as #RanbirKapoor looks to kill it in #Animal in a never seen before avatar."

A fan mentioned, "Can't take off my eyes, what a transformation."

While the third one stated, "#Animal will shatter each and every existing record of Bollywood."

#Animal will shatter each and every existing record of Bollywood.



The opening three days will be much bigger than other stars sequels and franchise films.



REAL PAN INDIA FILM OF BOLLYWOOD BY VIOLENT SANDEEP REDDY VANGA #RanbirKapoor ?? pic.twitter.com/3QaoSrqPW7 — ?ℎ? ??????? ??? ☻︎ (@walkman_guy) November 23, 2022

Unreal mass loading as #RanbirKapoor looks to kill it in #Animal in a never seen before avatar pic.twitter.com/ZMkMTXODkD — Harminder ??? (@Harmindarboxoff) November 23, 2022

Leaked pictures from the film

A few months back, a video of Ranbir and Rashmika shooting for Animal in Manali was leaked online.

Ranbir & Rashmika in Manali.... The film shoot will happen in Manali and lahaul and it'll go on for a week:)#RanbirKapoor #RashmikaMandanna #Animal pic.twitter.com/u0CTR0HHZX — Jatin (@ilahi08) April 21, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor coming to theatres near you in Animal, soon ?? pic.twitter.com/v2Xqrfa3C8 — smile (@ranbirsmuskaan) November 23, 2022

Professional front

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made his Hindi debut with Shahid Kapoor -Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh. Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Shamshera. The actor is basking in the success of his recently released film Brahmastra Part One opposite Alia Bhatt. The film was theatrically released in India on 9 September 2022. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.