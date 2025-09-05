Alia Bhatt is becoming a global persona with each passing day. The actress boasts the biggest brands in her portfolio and is globally recognized for representing them; she has worked on Hollywood film projects and is frequently seen at international events. It is wise to say that Alia has gone on to become a brand in herself.

On Friday, Alia's fans were overtly elated to receive the news of her becoming the new global brand ambassador for the popular denim brand Levi's. However, netizens soon took a 360-degree turn and came at her for replacing Deepika Padukone, who was the erstwhile brand ambassador for the brand.

Deepika was declared the global brand ambassador of the denim brand back in 2021, and ever since then, she had done tons of campaigns with Levi's and had also launched her own collection in collaboration with them, which had become a huge success. On September 5, 2025, the brand took to its official social media pages to announce that Alia would now be their brand ambassador.

Sharing a picture of the actress dressed in a chic ensemble designed by the brand, they wrote, "It's the perfect fit. We're thrilled that @aliaabhatt is our new global brand ambassador."

A comment on the post read, "If deepika left it's probably because this brand is over", while another read, "Deepika mam has personality to show the outfits."

An Instagram user wrote, "The obsessed ex is back at it", while another one mentioned, "Crazy to be that obsessed", alleging Alia to be obsessed with Deepika since the latter his her husband's ex-girlfriend.

There were also comments like, "Deepika you will be the blueprint" and "This means deeepika is going even more global."

What took over the internet next was a Reddit discourse about the same topic. On the platform, while many called out Alia, there were also a lot of netizens who came in support of the actress.

A comment on the discourse read, "Degradation from Deepika to alia" while another Reddit user wrote, "Sorry, but comparison to Deepu is always inevitable and more so here. And Alia just does not have ✨it✨. Deepu can wear a potato sack and carry it flawlessly. Alia cannot."

A comment mentioned, "Replaced Deepika" while another said, "First Rk now levis" to which a Reddit user replied saying, "You missed L'Oréal and SLB". There were further comments such as "Whaaatttt. Whaat happened tooo Deepikaaa", "the photo is diabolical. the more you look at it the weirder it seems.. what is this pose and the face? how does this fit the narrative", "Umm why? She is too short for Levis denims, Deepika looks so perfect in them. Her ad was so good. This doesn't seem like a good brand fit."

However, the discourse also had positive comments such as "Actually, it's a welcome change that Levis has hired Alia. It's nice to see a petite woman in their campaign. It shows that Jeans can be rocked by all shapes and sizes and not only modelesque figures", "Many brands are going after inclusivity. Why not take a famous face that doesn't look like a model? Anyone can rock jeans. Just saying. I guess for Levi's, her fame matters more than anything else. I'm not an Alia fan btw." A Reddit user also wrote, "More women at least in India are closer to Alia's height than they are to Deepika. Why are people so mad? We scream about inclusivity and we are mad that someone of shorter height is a model?"

It seems like the Internet these days has mixed opinions on the actress. Earlier, netizens wondered why she skipped Ganpati Visarjan, and many even criticised her for demanding privacy when Alia put out a note on Instagram calling out papparazzi for zooming into her all-new bungalow.