Keeping with tradition, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor led the Ganpati Visarjan on Sunday in Mumbai. The mother-son duo performed the aarti together and bid a joyful farewell to Lord Ganesha.

Several photos and videos of Neetu and Ranbir during the visarjan went viral. Ranbir was seen in a blue kurta, standing beside his mother inside the pandal. Neetu wore a white salwar suit and performed the aarti alongside two priests chanting prayers. In one video, Ranbir is seen carrying the Ganesh idol while chanting, "Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

While Ranbir was barefoot, Neetu was seen wearing juttis during the visarjan and while performing the aarti.

Alia Bhatt, however, skipped the visarjan and was spotted on a dinner date with her sister, Shaheen. Netizens criticised her for skipping the ritual yet enjoying family time.

Neetu also faced backlash for wearing footwear during the aarti. Similarly, on Thursday, Prince Narula was trolled for wearing shoes while holding the Ganesh idol. Yuvika Chaudhary was criticised for being overly emotional and crying inconsolably during the visarjan. Some netizens commented that if she truly felt so emotional, she should have kept Lord Ganesha's idol for the full 10 days, while others accused her of seeking publicity.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Alia Bhatt shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram with the caption: "Love, blessings & modaks (sic)." Dressed in simple yet elegant ethnic outfits, she was seen relishing the festive spirit, posing with Neetu Kapoor, and enjoying the quintessential Ganesh Chaturthi sweet, modaks.

Work front

Alia was last seen in 'Jigra' alongside debutant Vedang Raina. She is now gearing up for one of her most ambitious projects yet, YRF's spy universe film 'Alpha', opposite Bobby Deol—a project teased in the post-credit scene of 'War 2', starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Ranbir and Alia have been busy shooting 'Love & War' for the last few months. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is slated for release on March 20 next year. This marks Ranbir's second collaboration with Bhansali after 'Saawariya', which was Bhansali's directorial debut in Bollywood.