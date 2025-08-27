Payal Rohatgi slams Alia Bhatt for criticising paps zooming into Rs 250-cr Krishna Raj Bungalow

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's bungalow, Krishna Raj, has been under renovation and reconstruction for several years. The couple, along with Neetu Kapoor and Raha, have often been papped at the construction site to inspect the progress.

On Sunday, a video of the fully constructed and renovated bungalow went viral, where Alia was seen roaming inside the house in shorts. The paps zoomed into the bungalow, and the video — shot from a wide angle — showcased the interiors, bedrooms, and spacious balcony. The clip was widely shared across social media platforms, including Reddit, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Instagram pages of paparazzi as well as media portals also circulated the video.

Soon, the video reached Alia Bhatt, and on Tuesday, she issued a stern warning to the paparazzi, calling them out for invasion of privacy. She also requested the paps to delete the video of the six-storey mansion, which revealed glimpses of the interiors.

Alia Bhatt wrote, "I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited — sometimes the view from your window is another person's home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home — still under construction — has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge and consent."

She further added, "This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. Filming and photographing someone's personal space without permission is not 'content' — it's a violation. It should never be normalised."

Alia continued, "Think about it, would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would. So here's a humble but firm request — if you come across such content online, please don't forward it or share it further."

She concluded, "And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos, I urge you to take them down immediately. Thank you."

Neetu Kapoor also shared the same statement and urged the media to pull down the house images.

Meanwhile, Payal Rohatgi slammed Alia for calling out the paps over the invasion of privacy. Taking to Instagram stories, she wrote, "That doesn't come under invasion of privacy. Your sexual act with your husband, or another man, comes under invasion of privacy."

Krishna Raj Bungalow once belonged to Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, before being passed down to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the 1980s. Now, it's Ranbir and Alia's turn to carry the legacy forward.

The design of the house is simple yet stylish. The grey exterior is complemented by greenery, with plants lining each balcony. On the first floor, sparkling chandeliers can be seen through the windows, offering a glimpse of the high-ceiling interiors.

Reports suggest the family may move in soon, possibly choosing an auspicious date to settle into their new home.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022 and are proud parents to daughter Raha. The couple previously shared screen space in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

Work Front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala and also featuring Vedang Raina. Up next, she will star in Yash Raj Films' spy universe project, Alpha, alongside Sharvari.

Ranbir Kapoor, meanwhile, is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, which is slated for release on Diwali 2026. Ranbir and Alia will also reunite on the big screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.