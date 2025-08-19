Alia Bhatt joins forces with NCB for drug-free Bharat; netizens say 'start from home'

Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Bharti Singh, Ranveer Singh, and several others have often faced allegations of drug consumption. During Aryan Khan's high-profile drug case, the NCB had summoned several Bollywood celebrities for questioning. A similar wave of investigations took place after Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020, when his then-girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, was accused of introducing him to drugs.

That year, the drug menace dominated headlines as multiple celebrities were interrogated and summoned, while inside videos and photos from private parties went viral on social media.

Now in 2025, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has vowed to combat the menace more aggressively. In a new initiative, actor Alia Bhatt has collaborated with the NCB to promote a drug-free Bharat. The agency recently shared a digital ad film featuring Alia, where she speaks about eradicating drugs and envisioning a drug-free India.

In the video, the actress can be heard saying, "Namaskar Saathiyo, main hu Alia Bhatt. Today I want to talk to you about a very serious issue of drug addiction and how it's becoming a threat to our lives, society and nation. I support the Narcotics Control Bureau in this special campaign against drugs. Say yes to life and no to drugs. Aap niche diye gaye link par jaa karke ya QR code ko scan karke drugs ke khilaf E-Pledge le sakte hai aur NCB ke saath zarur jut sakte hai. Jai Hind."

As soon as it was announced that Alia Bhatt would be the face of NCB's Drug-Free Bharat campaign, the actor was trolled mercilessly online. Netizens suggested that she should "start from home" before advocating for such initiatives.

Reposting the video, one social media user wrote, "Start from the home."

Another added, "Bol bhi kaun raha hai."

A third comment read, "Seriously, making these celebrities brand ambassadors is such a brainless idea."

Some even speculated that Deepika Padukone might be the next celebrity to be roped in for the campaign. Trolls also resurfaced the old video from Karan Johar's infamous party, which had earlier sparked a huge controversy during the peak of Bollywood's alleged drug links.

Alia Bhatt is joining the YRF Spy Universe with Alph alongside Sharvari and directed by Shiv Rawail. She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama Love And War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, combining romance, action, and intense emotions set during a time of conflict.