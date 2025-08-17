When was the last time Kangana Ranaut didn't slam a celebrity, a politician, or call someone out on social media? The Bollywood actor-turned-politician often grabs headlines for her outspoken remarks. Known for sharing her two cents on almost every trending topic, Kangana frequently stirs controversy.

Earlier this week, she targeted Jaya Bachchan, calling her out for allegedly pushing a man who tried to click a selfie with her at the Parliament Club in Delhi. Now, Kangana has voiced her opinion on modern dating culture, millennials and Gen Z flocking to dating apps, and the trend of live-in relationships.

In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, she criticised dating apps, branding the women using them as "characterless."

When asked if she would ever consider creating a profile on a dating app, Kangana responded, "I have never wanted to be on dating apps. That is the true 'gutter' of our society. Everybody has a need, be it financial, physical, or anything else."

She elaborated further, saying, "Every woman and man has needs, but how do we address them? That is the question. Do we do it in an elegant manner, or do we do it more crudely, like har raat nikal jaana (leaving home every night) in search of someone? That is what dating is now, and it's a horrible situation."

She added, "For me it's a neech (lower) thing to do. I can't even think of coming in contact with such people."

When the host responded by saying, "I don't judge; if someone wants to do it, they can," Kangana countered, "Why are you saying this? Because you are afraid of someone trolling you for having that opinion. Would you wish the same for your younger brother or sister? I don't think any regular person who doesn't have any issues would like to go on a dating app. People who desire validation and lack confidence go to such places. You find good people in the offices you work with, or the colleges you study at, or in the partners that your parents find for you for an arranged marriage."

"You wouldn't find people like me on dating apps. You'll only find losers there, the people who haven't achieved anything in their life... If you haven't been able to meet anyone in office, through your parents and relatives, and you've ended up on a dating app, imagine what sort of character you are," she said.

Kangana Ranaut On Live-In Relationships

Kangana expressed her disapproval on the concept of the concept of live-in Relationships, stating that some institutions like marriage should remain unchanged and that live-in relationships pose risks for women.

Kangana Ranaut slams Dating Apps and Modern Dating Culture



"Every woman and man have needs, but how do we address them? Do we do it elegantly, or do we do it more crudely, like har raat nikal jaana in search of someone? That is what dating is now. It’s a horrible situation." pic.twitter.com/d64n2oAJt7 — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) August 16, 2025

"Marriages are very important in our society, and it is the promise that the man makes to stay loyal to his wife. These days you hear about new ideas such as live-in relationships. Throughout my life, I have been in relationships, and I have seen other people who indulge in such things, but I can assure you that these are not women-friendly things. Who's going to help you get an abortion? If you get pregnant tomorrow during a live-in relationship, who is going to take care of you?" said Kangana.

Netizens slammed Kangana, digging up her past and reminding her that she had dated married men; many social media users accused her of being a home-wrecker. They criticised her for now trying to appear virtuous after having done everything under the sun.

A user wrote, "As far as I know, she was in a live-in relationship with Aditya Pancholi, Aardhya Suman, and Hrithik Roshan. In fact, she was said to be the reason behind Hrithik's divorce. After creating all that drama, she is now preaching knowledge to others."

For the unversed, Kangana has dated married men. repotedely she was linked with Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi, but both the actors denied the claims.