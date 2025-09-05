Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt graces Grazia India's September issue. The actor's stunning photoshoot has taken the internet by storm. In the magazine, Alia spoke about her life and career evolving beyond legacy and embracing conscious choices.

On the cover page, the actor has donned multiple looks, oozing boss-lady vibes.

Let's decode her style

On the cover of Grazia India, Alia opted for a single-breasted boxy jacket, an intarsia lace-detailed skirt, and 'Marina' chain earrings.

In her next outfit, Alia is seen wearing a fitted jersey shirt, wide-leg trousers, a chain necklace in metal with a gold-toned finish and stirrup detail, a belt with a gold buckle, the 'Horsebit 1955' handbag, and platform pumps.

One of her outfits shows Alia wearing a purple jacket paired with a shirt. Her look is simple with a sleeveless one-piece. Her hair is curled up, and her makeup is subtle. While other outfits were an olive crop top and skirt.

Netizens noticed that Alia looked slightly dull and felt the bronzed makeup made her appear older. Many also pointed out that she seemed to have a cute little baby bump. While it could just be a bloated belly, netizens speculated that Raha might soon be welcoming a sibling soon.

Alia on public scrutiny

Alia spoke candidly about public scrutiny, saying, "I'm not going to try to project something that I'm not. There's a responsibility as a public personality, but sometimes in the flow, you say things which is okay."

In a recent chat with Grazia, Alia revealed that she is working on multiple projects and that the factors guiding her choices have evolved over the years. She explained, "I'm very curious to know what it is that leads us to make these different choices at different times in our lives. I feel like there is a deeper core level there. It's also absorbing what's happening around you."

However, she also cautioned, "But at the end of the day, if you go ahead with a choice that is influenced by someone else and you don't naturally feel it but do it as per calculation, you always end up regretting that choice. That's the way I look at it. Not that I have many regrets in life."

Alia wants to make a film for Raha

For Alia, her guiding factor right now is her daughter, Raha.

"I haven't made a film that my daughter can watch, so these are little things that come from within," she said.

The actress now wants to step into the comedy genre. Speaking about the same, she said, "The reason I'm being pulled towards a comedy is that I haven't done one. You have to find something that's inspiring you or pulling you towards it."

She further added, "I've been putting it out for a while. There is some exciting stuff, nothing I can fully talk about, but let's just say if I put my heart into it, I will land up going in that direction."

Last year, Alia was spotted at the Maddock Films office, sparking speculation that she might sign a Dinesh Vijan horror-comedy. However, there is no confirmation yet.

On storytelling beyond language

Alia also shared her perspective on choosing roles, "I'm not looking at characters to tick a box, I'm looking at stories that stir me – whether it's an English language film or Hindi. The language is not the benchmark; it's the content. Having said that, yes, I do have my mind and eyes out for that one English language film."

As a producer, Alia has several projects in the pipeline. "I'm always looking out for it. I have a couple of lovely stories that I'm trying to develop on my own as well. It's not like work isn't going on to create that opportunity for yourself if you're not able to find it. I'm not going to sit at home and say 'come to me.' But I do have a couple of great stories that I am engaging with."

Work Front

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She will soon be seen in YRF's spy film Alpha. She is also shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.