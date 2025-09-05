Fashion mogul Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian designer who redefined modern elegance, has died at the age of 91. His passing was confirmed by the Armani Group, which said in a statement reported by Reuters, "With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force."

A funeral chamber will be held in Milan over the weekend, followed by a private funeral. Armani died at home, according to the fashion house.

All you need to know about Giorgio Armani

One of the most recognisable names in global fashion, Armani missed Milan Fashion Week in June 2025 for the first time, during the previews of the Spring-Summer 2026 menswear collection—while recovering from an undisclosed illness. He had been preparing a major event to mark 50 years of his signature Giorgio Armani fashion house at Milan Fashion Week this month.

Armani revolutionised Italian ready-to-wear in the late 1970s, starting with an unlined jacket, a simple pair of trousers, and a muted urban palette. His relaxed yet instantly recognisable silhouette propelled his fashion house for more than half a century.

From corporate offices to Hollywood red carpets, Armani dressed the rich and famous in classic, softly tailored styles. His sleek tuxedos and glittering gowns became staples at award-season events.

The Armani empire remains a powerhouse in luxury fashion, generating €2.3 billion ($2.7 billion) annually, according to Reuters. Founded in 1975 with architect Sergio Galeotti, the brand became synonymous worldwide with minimalist tailoring and refined sophistication.

Armani's personal fortune is estimated between $9.4 billion (Bloomberg) and $12 billion (Forbes), placing him among Italy's wealthiest individuals. Beyond fashion, he built a lifestyle empire, owning restaurants, bars, nightclubs, two hotels (Dubai and Milan), and the basketball team EA7 Emporio Armani Milan, better known as Olimpia Milano.

rest in peace to the legendary giorgio armani who has been creating art, beauty and elegance for 50 years. he’ll always remain one of my favorite designers and i will miss him dearly. he truly was the epitome of class and elegance ?? pic.twitter.com/LJoL90Hfc5 — ?????? (@pradapearll) September 4, 2025

His personal style was as iconic as his creations: piercing blue eyes, a permanent tan, silver hair from an early age, and his trademark jeans-and-t-shirt uniform. The Armani suit became an essential for stylish men, while his introduction of the pantsuit into women's executive wardrobes in the 1980s revolutionised power dressing.

Armani's clientele included Jodie Foster, George Clooney, Sophia Loren, Brad Pitt, and the Beckhams, who famously fronted his 2009 underwear campaign. Bollywood stars such as Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also invited to his milestone events, including the 40th anniversary celebrations of his fashion house in Milan in 2015.

Aishwarya Rai has frequently chosen Armani Privé for international red carpets, most notably a delicately beaded gown at the 2014 amfAR gala in Cannes, where she co-hosted with husband Abhishek Bachchan.

Sonam Kapoor has a longstanding connection with Armani. Known for her fearless fashion choices, she was spotted front row at Armani's Paris showcase and later in Milan as a special guest of the brand. In an interview with Vogue, Sonam once said, "Mr. Armani is a living legend. He has created a look that transcends fashion, he makes women feel powerful".

Taking to social media, Sonam Kapoor shared a photo with Armani and her husband. She wrote, Thank you, Mr Armani, you will be missed."