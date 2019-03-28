SS Rajamouli's RRR is currently the most-talked-about movie in Tollywood. It is a known fact that Alia Bhatt has been roped in to play one of the female leads in the movie. Fresh reports are that Alia Bhatt will be part of a one-month schedule.

As per the report, Alia Bhatt is all set to head to New Delhi to start shooting for RRR. Alia is to be seen as one of the female leads in this movie which is a fictional representation of the lives of two patriotic heroes. Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt are paired up to play the roles of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Sita, respectively.

It has been reported that one of the shoot schedules was recently wrapped up. One of the sources believes that the one-month schedule would be shot at different places and real locations, rather than laying huge sets. The same source reports that a few action sequences will be compiled too. So, it appears like SS Rajamouli and team are going to have a busy summer.

NTR is to play the role of Komaram Bheem in this movie. SS Rajamouli has invited the public to propose for an apt title which would match the abbreviation for RRR. Ajay Devgn will be seen in an important role in this fictional drama.

Rajamouli intends to wrap up the shoot this year and move on to post-production works. RRR is all set to hit the screens on July 30, 2020.