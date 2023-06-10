On Sunday, August 11, movie enthusiasts are in for a treat as three highly-anticipated films from diverse genres are set to clash at the weekend box office, featuring three renowned Bollywood stars -- Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Sunny Deol.

The first contender is 'Animal', directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, known for his previous works 'Kabir Singh' and 'Arjun Reddy'. The star-studded cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra.

This noir gangster film delves into the intricate dynamics of a family succession drama. Despite rumors suggesting a potential delay, 'Animal' is scheduled to hit theaters on August 11, intensifying the competition.

Another heavyweight in the ring is 'Gadar 2', helmed by Anil Sharma, a sequel to the monumental 2001 hit 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'. The original film featured Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in pivotal roles. 'Gadar 2' centers around themes of patriotism and love for family, aiming to recreate the magic that captivated audiences over two decades ago. Fans can mark their calendars for August 11 to witness the sequel's theatrical release.

The third contender vying for the audience's attention is 'OMG 2', a sequel to the 2012 comedy-drama 'OMG: Oh My God'. Directed by Amit Rai, this satirical film tackles the education system in the country. Headlined by the versatile Akshay Kumar, the cast also features Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, and Aamir Naik. 'OMG 2' promises a humorous take on societal issues and is all set for an August 11 release.

August 11 presents viewers with a challenging choice among patriotic drama, comic caper, and gangster thriller genres. The burning question on everyone's mind is: Which film will emerge victorious at the box office? Will Akshay Kumar break his box office jinx? Can Sunny Deol replicate the success of the original 'Gadar'? And will Ranbir Kapoor continue his winning streak with the audience?

Interestingly, it's worth noting that 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' previously clashed with Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' at the box office, both being period dramas. Surprisingly, both films performed exceptionally well, leaving moviegoers eager to witness the outcome of this latest clash.

