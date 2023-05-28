The weekend was full of glitz and glamour as celebrities were either returning from Cannes Film Festival or jetting off for the IIFA Rocks awards. However, the celrbaties who were already at the IIFA set the green ablaze with their three-day presence. The IIFA was panned across three days at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, Bollywood celebrities graced the presence at IIFA was Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh, Rakhi Sawant, Urvashi Rautela, Jacqueline Fernandez to name a few.

B-Town divas raised the temperature with their sartorial choices and as they put their best fashion foot forward at the IIFA awards night that was held on Saturday.

However, it was Jacqueline Fernandez's ensemble that became the talking point on social media.

Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her impeccable style and aura. The actress at IIFA wore a fusion outfit, she opted for a flowy white and golden gown and teamed it with a white veil covering her head. Her sartorial choice got mixed reviews from netizens.

Some lauded the actress for caring for it with panache while few trolled her for coming to an award function like a "daughter-in-law"

Jacqueline Fernandez gets trolled for covering her head with a veil.

A user wrote, "So pretty and graceful."

Another wrote, " Better than most celebs from Cannes 2023."

The third user commented, "Bachpan mai bacchiyan saree pehen k saree saree khelti hai same waisi lag rahi hai.." (The way we used to play the game of wearing sari in our childhood she is looking like that).

The fourth one said, "Bahurani." (Daughter-in-law).

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez has landed in trouble for her connection with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.