IIFA 2023 weekend was a star-studded night. The celebration of the cinema that is taking place at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi Several stars walked the green carpet including celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao to name a few. Gracing the show was also Fardeen Khan who was accompanied by her little daughter Diani. Their adorable and cute moments on the green carpet along with the father-daughter duo greeting celebs and media were a visual treat.

In fact, Salman Khan who was also at the event surrounded by heavy bodyguards hugged Fardeen Khan and greeted the actor's daugther amidst tight security. The video has now gone viral and fans are loving Bhaijaan's gesture for kids.

Take a look

Netizens laud Bhaijaan's gesture of stopping and greeting Fardeen and his daughter.

Also, take a look at how Fardeen and his daughter interacted with fans and media.

In a clip shared by the popular paparazzo handle, the No Entry actor can be seen walking hand in hand with a little daughter Diani. The father-daughter were all smiled.

What did they wear?

Fardeen Khan looked dapper in a black tuxedo set with a bow tie, while little Diani looked nothing short of elegant in a white dress.

Fans are in awe seeing his cute gesture and are amazed at how the actor underwent a weight loss transformation and is back to his fitter self again

Apart from their green carpet interaction at IIFA, Fardeen and his doting daugther greeted women politely and shook hands with them. Fardeen's fans were, however, more surprised with how the actor underwent a weight loss transformation and is back to his fitter self again.

An Instagram user reacted to the video, "So cute".

Many also commented on Fardeen's new look

A user commented, "Fir se smart hogaya hai (he is smart once again)... Looks great."

Another wrote, "God how come he looks so fit..well done."

Personal front

The actor is married to veteran actor Mumtaz's daughter Natasha Madhvani. The couple also have a son named Azarius besides Diani. He is their second child.

Fardeen's come back!

As per reports, Fardeen is set to make a comeback to films with a horror drama, Visfot. The film would also star Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat and Krystle D'Souza. He is also reported to star in the sequel to his 2005 hit, No Entry.