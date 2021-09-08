Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away this morning. Akshay's mother was suffering from a prolonged illness and her health condition was said to be deteriorating with time. Akshay had rushed back from UK to be with his mother upon hearing the news of her seriousness. He shared the news of his mother's death on social media.

Akshay mourns the loss

Akshay took to social media and spoke about how she was the "core" of his life. "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti," he wrote.

In his last post for his mother, Akshay had written, "Maa warga koi nahi #MothersDay." He had also shared a picture with his mother on the special day.

Reports of Akshay's mother's ill health had been making news. Fans and well-wishers were left worried for the actor. Taking to social media, Akshay had spoken about his mother's health condition and said, "Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help."

Akshay on bond with mother

Akshay Kumar was shooting in UK when he heard the news of his mother being shifted to the ICU and rushed back. The actor was very close to his mother and always spoke about how she always stood by him and became his rock.

"The bond between a mother and her son is so strong yet so gentle...nothing could come between us, no amount of miles or continents can keep us from letting each other know every day that I would be nothing and no one without her," he had told a leading website.