No one knew anything about Anita Advani, until Rajesh Khanna passed away. And once he did, the nation not only got to know of her presence in Khanna's life but also of the hated equation between Dimple Kapadia and Anita. Advani, who had even participated in Bigg Boss in one of the seasons, had filed domestic violence case against Dimple.

Advani had claimed that she had lived with Rajesh Khanna for the last ten years of his life, taking care of him day-and-night. But, when the time came, Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar ripped her off of everything she was entitled to get. And even threw her out of the house and Khanna's life. The Bombay High Court had quashed Advani's complaint in 2013 but the apex court had issued a notice to Dimple on Advani's plea.

Anita's accusations

Talking about what the domestic violence case was all about, Anita had told Rediff, "I was in a relationship with him (Rajesh Khanna). I was privately married to him. I lived with him for so many years when there was nobody else to look after or even bother to visit him. They had their own lives. When the time came, unfortunately, they came for you-know-what (Rajesh Khanna's property). If you perpetrate violence on someone, you push a person from the house and take everything, that is violence. What about economic violence? What about mental and physical trauma? If somebody pushes you out of the house when the person you are so close to is dying, what would you go through? Hell!"

Anita's claims

Talking about how she was thrown from Khanna's house and even from the van carrying his body, she further said, "They pushed me out of the truck (carrying Rajesh Khanna's body) as well. What could be more mean than this? They didn't want me in the last journey. What can be more violent than this? Akshay Kumar asked them to push me out of the vehicle. My case is against Dimple Kapadia, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. Not Rinkie anymore."

Anita had even proposed an out-of-court settlement but Dimple had refused. The Khanna family always maintained that she was not Rajesh Khanna's lover.