Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna's love story is no less than a Bollywood movie. It has love, compassion, infidelity, separation and lots of emotions. Rajesh Khanna who was famously known as Kaka had a huge fan base in the 60s and 70s. His female fans used to send her romantic love letters, written from her blood and would kill to see a glimpse of the superstar. While news of Rajesh's affair with Anju Mahendru was also grabbing attention, it was his marriage with 16-years-old Dimple Kapadia that made a lot of headlines.

Rajesh Khanna and Anju were really close at a point. Kaka was dating actress Anju Mahendru and they were in a live-in relationship for seven years. But due to the actor's 'moody, temperamental, irritable" behaviour, they both went their separate ways. Dimple Kapadia, was climbing the ladder of success as well as love along with Rishi Kapoor, her Bobby co-star. Watching Bobby, Kaka developed an instant attraction towards the actress.

Dimple Kapadia & Rajesh Khanna's love-hate relationship

Dimple Kapadia was a huge Rajesh Khanna fan. When her relationship with Rishi Kapoor went south, Rajesh Khanna grabbed the opportunity and proposed Dimple, who was 15 years younger than him. Charmed by the proposal from his favourite actor, Dimple instantly said yes.

Talking about the same after their marriage in 1973, she said, "The biggest high for me was to marry Rajesh Khanna. That was high and I don't think my success was as much of a high as getting married to this superstar. I used to be a big fan of his, it was a dream come true."

But with time, Rajesh Khanna's career peak and love for Dimple, both started to fade away. As he became short-tempered, angry and an alcoholic due to the failure of his movies in the early 80s, his marriage with Dimple Kapadia hit the rock-bottom. Although wife Dimple stood by him through his tough days, Rajesh found the comfort in the arms of Tina Munim.

Tina Munim 'Sautan' and end of Dimple-Kaka love story

Tina Munim worked with Kaka in over 11 movies and was hopelessly in love with him. Their affair was getting stronger day by day. Rajesh Khanna and Tina Munim romance were so obvious, that Dimple wasn't able to stand the rumours of their affair while they were in Mauritius for the shoot of 'Sautan'. She was heartbroken, and without informing anyone, she returned to Mumbai and never went back to 'Aashirwaad' Rajesh Khanna's house in Mumbai.

In 1985, Dimple told India Today, "The life and happiness in our house came to an end the day I and Rajesh got married." Tina and Rajesh went open with their relationship and Dimple found a new love in Sunny Deol. But even after lots of arguments, Rajesh was not ready to divorce his first wife Dimple because of his daughters, Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna. Tina was shattered with this and left Rajesh Khanna.

Rebound and Balm: Rajesh Khanna's comment on his lady love

Rajesh Khanna was not happy with Dimple Kapadia, but he also not satisfied in the relationship with Tina Munim. In an interview, he went to accept that, "I married Dimple on the rebound and Tina was a balm on my wounds". Rajesh Khanna spent his life, maybe in the guilt of not giving his marriage, a second chance.

Though Rajesh and Dimple never reconciled, they found respect for each other, years after their separation. During his last days, Dimple was always by his side. When Rajesh Khanna died, Dimple held his lifeless hand and cried for hours.