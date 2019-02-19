Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna met YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter's residence in Lotus Pond, Hyderabad on Tuesday. He reportedly discussed MP ticket for Guntur.

Junior NTR's father-in-law Narne Srinivasa Rao met YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday and this meeting created a lot of buzz in the media and became the talk of the town. While several speculations are being made about the development, Akkineni Nagarjuna, who has often distanced himself from politics, surprised everyone with his visiting the YSRCP leader's house on February 19.

It is reported that Venkateshwara Rao, who has been running Annapurna Studios for over 20 years, wants to contest Lok Sabha elections from Guntur constituency. Hence, Akkineni Nagarjuna was met Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss giving the ticket him. About half an hour negotiations took place and the actor left without talking to the media after the meeting.

It is known that Nagarjuna has maintained good rapport with YSR Congress Party for the past few years. It is said that the King star had been asking Guntur MP ticket for one of his friends who is a businessman, but he personally never met YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Since the latter will leave for London tonight, the actor met him to get a clarification on his demand.

Nagarjuna's contemporary actors like megastar Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna have already plunged into politics some years ago, contested MP and MLA elections and become successful. Many fans of Nag wants him to join politics. But it needs to be seen whether he will step into active politics.

Nagarjuna was last seen in Devadas, which was released in the theatres on September 27, 2018, and turned an average grosser at the box office. The actor currently has three projects in his kitty. He is all set to start shooting for the sequel to Manmadhudu, which directed by Rahul Ravindran. It is expected to be launched on March 12 and its first schedule will take place in Portugal.