National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that Srinivasa Rao, the man who stabbed YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy, intended to kill him.

The NIA made these statements in a chargesheet filed on January 23. They had taken over the case from the Andhra Pradesh Police in December 2018. The NIA's chargesheet had named only Srinivasa Rao as the accused.

They said that Rao confessed to his crimes between January 12 and 18 during several sessions of interrogation.

The NIA added that Srinivasa Rao had enlisted a woman, Hemalatha, a chasier at a stall in the airport. She convinced Jaganmohan Reddy's men to allow Rao to take a selfie with the YSR Congress' supremo.

Rao attacked Reddy on October 25, 2018, at the Vishakhapatnam airport while trying to take a selfie with him. Rao was holding the phone with the right hand while he took a knife out with his left hand and attacked the YSR Congress leader.

The NIA charged Rao under sections 3A (1) (a) of the Civil Aviation Act (The Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982) and 307 of the IPC for attempt to murder, reports Times of India.

The NIA has also requested permission from the Centre to charge Rao under the Civil Aviation Act along with another request for the Special Courts which is hearing the case to allow them to go further in their investigation.

The Special Court's next hearing for the case will be on February 12 and will be presided by Special NIA Court Additional In charge Judge Achyutha Parthsarathy.