A fire broke out at a theatre in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district on Monday, September 17, morning, reported news agency ANI. Five fire tenders have been rushed to Sri Kanya Cinema Hall in Gajuwaka area.

Andhra Pradesh: A fire has broken out in Sri Kanya Cinema Hall in Visakhapatnam's Gajuwaka. Five fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualties have been reported. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/FMJqxYy5UT — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018

There was no immediate report of any casualty in the incident.

In a similar incident, on Sunday, September 16, a massive blaze had broken out in Kolkata's congested Bagree Market. More than 60 firefighters battled for over 20 hours to control the fire. Poor fire safety measures and inflammable material stashed in the five-storey building posed a serious hindrance to the operation that left two firefighters injured.

No deaths were reported, but goods estimated to be worth crores turned to ash and several shops in the market — considered one of the country's largest wholesale hubs — were gutted, said police sources.

(More details are awaited)