Two years after his Ruler hit the screens, Balakrishna is returning with his much-hyped Telugu film Akhanda. The film is directed by Boyapati Srinu, who had earlier helmed Balayya's movies like Simha and Legend.

Pragya Jaiswal has played the female lead in Akhanda in which Srikanth will be seen in negative roles. Shamna Kasim, Avinash, Subbaraju, Sravan, and others are part of the cast. Jagapathi Babu plays an important character. The film has C Ramprasad's cinematography and Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao's editing.

Akhanda Movie Story and Review

The movie is produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy on behalf of Dwaraka Creations.

S Thaman has composed the music and 'Adigaa' song has struck a chord with the listeners.

The movie is all about how an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva fights the evil forces. "When evil spreads its wings, Akhanda arrives," as per the teaser. Based on the promos, Balakrishna will appear in two avatars – one dhoti-clad look and Aghora's role.

Is he playing dual roles? The promos maintain suspense although it looks like a revenge saga.

The trailer and promos have impressed the audience. The success of Boyapati Srinu and Balayya's earlier movies has made fans keep high expectations of the flick. Will it live up to the expectations?