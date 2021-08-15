Just days after the shooting of Chiranjeevi's 153rd film commenced, here comes an exciting piece of news about the forthcoming project. A Bollywood superstar will be doing an extended cameo in Mohan Raja-directorial flick. Hold your breath, it is none other than Salman Khan.

Salman Khan in Telugu Flick

Grapevine has it that the makers approached Salman Khan to play an important role in the movie, presently referred to as Chiru 153, and he has agreed to share screen space in the Telugu flick. The Tollywood's Mega Star is said to be announcing the news soon.

Salman Khan shares a good relationship with Chiranjeevi and the Bollywood actor's decision to work with the Mega Star has not come as a surprise. It will be an extended cameo in the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer.

Salman Stepping Into Prithviraj's Shoes

In the original, Prithviraj Sukumaran had done an extended cameo apart from directing the project. Salman Khan is expected to be doing the said role.

The shooting of the film was kicked off a few days ago and Jayam Raja aka Mohan Raja shared his excitement on Twitter. He wrote, "With the blessings of parents and well wishers starting next journey, this time a Mega one Getting set with an amazing team Dop #Niravshah Art dir @sureshsrajan Stunt @silvastunt #Chiru153 #megastar153 #shootstarts. [sic]"

The film has S Thaman's music. He announced the news of completing the first song on Twitter. The music director tweeted, "A day to Remember for life ❤️ We Completed Our Song for #Chiru153 that warm wishes from our dear #MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets gaaru himself ♥️ Was Something Very Very Special to me As a biggest FAN boy thanks to @jayam_mohanraja Shoot starts TOM @KonidelaPro Godbless ."

As far as the title is concerned, the makers are considering 'Godfather' as the name of the flick, a political thriller. The original film starred Mohanlal and Manju Warrier in the leads with Vivek Oberoi in the negative role.