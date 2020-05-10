Bollywood actor Ajaz Khan has made it to headlines for a good reason days after he was arrested. The song Maa featuring the actor has impressed the listeners and is trending on Twitter on Mother's day.

Actor Ajaz Khan will often be in the news for all the wrong reasons. He was arrested by the Khar police for making statements potentially harmful to communal harmony. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody till April 24. After a long time, he has made it to headlines for good reason and he is trending on Twitter for his tribute song on the Mother's day.

'Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever'

Ajaz Khan's song Maa beautifully captures how a man takes a trip to down memory lane of the time when his mother was with him. The Bollywood actor has released on his YouTube channel on his as a tribute to all Mothers in this world.

The song Maa has Ritesh Tiwari's voice, Nishu Yadav's music and Ajaz Khan's lyrics. It offers a beautiful message that one should not think of the future to give happiness to his/her Mother. We can make her smile now, as we have the present moment only in our hands. It is time to love, care and give hugs and protection to her.

The melodious voice, soothing music and beautiful visuals featuring Ajaz Khan have struck a chord with the music lovers across the globe, who are now trending 'Maa song Ajaz Khan' on Twitter.

Bharat @jaan_e_hind

Supper stop listening! On a daily driver for mother's day, their can be nothing better than this. Maa Song Ajaz Khan

MD Alam محمد عالم @MDAlam43

On the day of Mother's Day, a very good song has been sung in the Ajaz, everyone should definitely listen. @AjazkhanActor

Mahira @mahira01

I love this song very much so must listen it I hope u will like it guys Maa Song Ajaz Khan

Rahul Prajapati @RahulReply