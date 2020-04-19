It's in India where coronavirus is becoming communalised in a big way. Celebrities aren't making matters any easier, with their misplaced anger and controversial remarks. Communal hatred as a publicity stunt isn't a good look, slowly the realisation is dawning on them.

Ajaz Khan was arrested in Mumbai yesterday on the grounds of defamation and promoting enmity between two groups. The charges are serious and punishable offences if he's proved guilty. The Big Boss 7 contestant has constantly been in the news for all the wrong reasons. He put out a questionable video on social media which has now proved costly for the actor.

Ajaz Khan booked for waging 'war against the country'

Earlier this week, Ajaz Khan had gone live on his social media account, only to rant about the Coronavirus situation in India. He began talking about hatred against Muslims and went on to make serious claims and offensive remarks about certain political groups and sects. The video created a huge stir online, which also began the #ArrestAjazKhan.

This happened simultaneously as Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's account was suspended following her derogatory comments against Muslims and opinion promoting genocide and Nazism. However, she wasn't arrested for her tweets even though it clearly stated that people should be shot.

Ajaz khan is spreading a hatred between the communities against media &Politicalparty please take the appropriate action against him. Please find below attached video link. https://t.co/ckDRxZC2xz@ShelarAshish @mohitbharatiya_ @ArnabGoswamiRtv @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/hmYtEAzhBW — Adv. Ashutosh Raturi (@AshuRaturi3) April 15, 2020

Ajaz Khan was called to the Police station for an enquiry on April 18th and was subsequently arrested. The actor has been booked on multiple counts i.e. sections of the IPC- 117 (Abetting commission of an offence by the public or by more than ten persons), 121 (Waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes).

If any of these charges are proved true against him, the actor will be looking at jail term, with the possibility of a life sentence especially Section 121 of the IPC. Investigations are on to get to the bottom of the matter and Ajaz Khan's advocate Adil Khatri told the media that the charges are baseless.

Currently, a #ReleaseAjazKhan is also trending on Twitter in opposition to the action taken against Ajaz Khan. By the logic of fair and blind justice, both Rangoli and wrestler Babita Phogat's comments have also been called out and criticised, the public has been demanding the suspension of Babita Phogat on similar grounds. Action against them has not been taken as of now.