Ajay Devgn like most other parents is very protective towards his son Yug, and it is obvious for him to lose cool when the little one gets mobbed by a crowd.

A video has come up that shows Ajay's son getting mobbed by a crowd at Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The senior actor is seen guiding Yug through the crowd, while some policemen try to escort them to safety.

However, due to space constraint and crowd, Ajay and his on face difficulty. In the clip, Ajay is also seen yelling at the crowd. It is often seen that celebrities get mobbed at public places, but things get worse when it also involves their kids.

Ajay's daughter making heads turn

Meanwhile, Ajay's daughter Nysa also stays in news these days for her striking transformation. The star kid is a grown-up girl now and has already been making heads turn with her public appearances. Many have been saying that she looks like a spitting image of her mother Kajol.

Ajay's upcoming movies

On the work front, Ajay has a promising line of upcoming movies. After the success of his last film De De Pyaar De, the talented actor will be seen in Tanhaji – The Unsung Hero, which is a period action drama.

Other films in his kitty include Sooryavanshi, Bhuj- The Pride of India, Maidaan and The Big Bull.