Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa has been grabbing eyeballs for all the right reasons of late. Recently, a picture of hers with her mother had taken the internet by storm wherein she looked like a spitting image of Kajol. And yet again, Nysa has pulled everyone's attention when she got papped outside the Mumbai airport.

Kajol and Nysa gave a miss to the much-awaited trailer launch of Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior, but the mother-daughter duo mesmerised their fans with their stunning looks at the airport.

While Kajol made everyone's head turn with her printed orange Punjabi suit, Nysa shocked her fans by flaunting her toned abs in a pink-white crop top and a pair of denims.

Going by Nysa's looks, one can easily figure out that the 16-year-old is a total fitness freak and could give the rest of the star kids, who made their Bollywood debut, a run for the money.

And since Nysa has been getting a lot of media attention, most of her fans are anticipating her acting debut. However, Kajol had earlier asked the media to stop asking questions about Nysa's Bollywood plans as she is just a 16-year-old kid who is preparing for her board exams.

"She (Nysa Devgn) is just 16 years old. I think you (media and people) can give her a break and some space. Recently, she has celebrated her 16th birthday. Right now, she is studying in 10th standard and she is preparing for her board exams," Kajol had told reporters at the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2019 in April.

Meanwhile, take a look at Nysa's airport look wherein she took everyone's breath away with her washboard abs.