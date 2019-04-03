As they say that there's no age to fall in love or fall out of it and many Bollywood couples have already proved it right. However, these most talked about couples always find themselves at the receiving end of trolls. While most of the times it get annoying for the couples with humongous age gap, some of them take something in their stride. And it wouldn't be wrong to admit the fact that people often joke about it in public and that's what we can see Ajay Devgn doing in the trailer of his upcoming film De De Pyaar De by taking a dig at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's age difference.

In the trailer, there's a particular scene where Ajay is being asked to name the couples with huge age difference who have been able successful in sustaining their relationship and are happy together like never before. To which, Ajay, plays a 50-year man Ashish, who falls in love with a 26-year-old girl Ayesha, rattles out names like Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, George Clooney and Amal Clooney and concludes with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Well, after watching the trailer of De De Pyaar De and Ajay Devgn's jibe, even Saif and Kareena would have a good laugh at it and hopefully take it in good humour.

Watch the trailer here.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's currently facing the wrath of social media for sharing screen space with sexual harassment and rape accused Alok Nath.

At the movie's trailer launch, when producer Luv Ranjan's comment was sought, Ajay intervened saying, "This is not the right place to talk about it. Jinki aap baat kar rahe hai woh film uske pehle complete hui (the film was complete before the allegations surfaced against the person)."

"Shame on Ajay Devgn for defending Alok Nath. They could have given him the boot after allegations and FIR. I hate when celebs say 'this is not the right platform to discuss'. Issues like this deserved to be discussed on every platform," said one social media user.

"What the hell is Alok Nath doing here in this film. Ajay, you promised to never work with #MeToo alleged person, now what's this," remarked a fan.

When IANS reached out to Alok Nath, he said: "I don't want to talk anything about 'De De Pyaar De'."

The film, a romantic comedy, also stars Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, is written and co-produced by Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali.

Writer-director Vinta Nanda had last year accused Alok Nath of allegedly raping her nearly 19 years ago when they worked together. He denied it.

(With IANS Inputs)