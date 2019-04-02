Ajay Devgn and the makers of De De Pyaar De are facing a lot of flak on social media for having rape accused Alok Nath in the film. The trailer of De De Pyaar De was released on Tuesday. It shows Alok Nath, who was accused of raping Vinta Nanda, playing one of the characters.

In the midst of the #MeToo movement in India, Vinta had charged the veteran actor of raping her decades ago. CINTAA had later cancelled Nath's membership. Although allegations against Nath have not been proven yet, the general public demand has been to bar the actor from working in films.

However, seeing Alok playing a pivotal role in De De Pyaar De, a lot of people are furious on Ajay and the makers of the movie. The official #MeToo Twitter handle of India vehemently slammed Ajay and producer Bhushan Kumar for having Alok in the film.

"While women continue to be disbelieved, ridiculed and shoved back into silence, men accused of sexual violence continue to find work. @ajaydevgn @itsBhushanKumar I hope you know Alok Nath has been accused of rape and an FIR filed. Disgusting that he's part of De De Pyar De," the tweet said.

"When it came to casting someone for that role, what made it absolutely necessary to pick a man accused of violence and harassment by multiple women? Is it a message that says you don't care? What will it take for artists to stand up in support of women who call out predators?" it added.

Several bald and sanskari looking men NOT YET accused of rape who could have been cast in @ajaydevgn @itsBhushanKumar movie instead of Alok Nath.

But the pro-rape/ anti-women bias shows now. — Anoo Bhuyan (@AnooBhu) April 2, 2019

The argument given by @ajaydevgn at the trailer launch today was that Nath was signed for the role way before the story of his sexual perversions came out. He also said it's not the right platform to discuss the issue. Quite disappointing to see this! — Vinamra (@vinamravinamra8) April 2, 2019

Shame on @ajaydevgn for defending Alok Nath. They could have given him the boot post the allegations & FIR. I hate when celebs say "this is not the right platform to discuss". Issues such as this deserved to be discussed on every platform. #DeDePyaarDeTrailer @IndiaMeToo https://t.co/fA5DGDOczq — Shamini.M.R (@Not_A_Shammer) April 2, 2019

@ajaydevgn sir yeh molester #alok nath aapki film mein kyun hai boycott #De de pyaar de — Iam24 (@Iam2415) April 2, 2019

Ajay was also asked about the same by a reporter during the trailer launch event. In reply to this, Ajay said that the shooting of the film was done much before the accusations against Alok were made. He also refused to talk anything more on the issue saying that it was not the right platform for such questions.

This statement by Ajay also did not go down well with many, and series of tweets came in, criticising Ajay. Some even threatened to boycott the film.