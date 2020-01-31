Saif Ali Khan had come under the radar for his controversial remarks over 'no concept of India before British'. But the actor who is known for his wit and intelligence has now fallen into another trouble that has a connection with his Tanhaji producer Ajay Devgn. Apparently, there are reports of a fallout between Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn after Saif's sensational interview with journalist Anupama Chopra where he expressed his disagreement over the historical facts shown in 'Tanhaji' to be inaccurate.

What Saif said

Speaking to film critic Anupama Chopra Saif said, "For some reason, I didn't take a stand... maybe next time I would," he said, adding, "I was very excited to play the role because it's a delicious role. But when people say this is history; I don't think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was."

He continued, "I don't think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don't think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you're doing it." Saif was referring to the portrayal of Tanhaji's call for Swaraj in the movie, which is based in the 17th century.

Saif faces criticism

As soon as this interview was published Saif was heavily criticized for his statements but at the same time, Ajay Devgn was also miffed with the actor's take on the film that was a huge box office success. According to sources, when Ajay came to know about Saif calling the film's plot to be inaccurate in places he was quite upset as Saif almost disowned the film.

According to a little birdie, Ajay also called and gave him an earful. Saif did apologize for his comments and also admitted that he didn't imagine that his comments would be taken in a negative stride and the repercussions of his act would be such. In spite of everything, Ajay did let Saif have his say but was also heard telling people related to the film how ungrateful Saif has been to him, as he had a meaty role that also received critical appreciation.

Meanwhile, let us also tell you, none of them have spoken about the same in media but this spicy piece of gossip has surely churned the rumour mills.

After a series of flop films in his kitty, Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior made huge business and Saif's was also applauded for his role as Udaybhan Rathod. Tanhaji also starred Ajay Devgn and Kajol alongside Saif. Though the misunderstanding has been sorted out, seems like the crack can be mend.