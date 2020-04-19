Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn says that a person recovered from COVID-19 is a Corona warrior and he should donate his blood to save others. At the same time, Chiranjeevi has donated his blood to beat its scarcity.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved the use of convalescent plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients. The plasma therapy involves an attempt to increase the immunity of a patient by infusing blood plasma of a person who has recovered from COVID-19. A person can become a donor only 14 days after he/she has reported full recovery. The treatment is used in many countries.

Some states in India have also opted for plasma therapy and Ajay Devgn requested people to donate blood. He wrote, "If you've recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up now #IndiaFightsCorona@CMOMaharashtra #PraveenPardeshi @mybmc (sic)."

Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter account to request his followers. Besides sharing a video and photo, he wrote, "During this #CoronaCrisis period, there is a huge dearth of life saving blood. I appeal to ALL to come forward and donate blood to help those in need of blood. You may visit your nearest blood bank or call them so they will guide you on the procedure to donate blood at this time."

Along with Meka Srikanth and his son Roshan, Chiranjeevi Konidela visited a hospital and donated blood to set an example before preaching it. The megastar tweeted, "Today along with me, my brother @actorsrikanth and his son #Roshan also donated blood. I thank them for this gesture. #UnitedAgainstCorona."

