There is a lot of curiosity around what SS Rajamouli, the wonder director of Baahubali franchise, would be offering with his upcoming period action film RRR tentively meaning 'Rama Ravana Rajyam'. The makers have brought on board two biggies of South cinema - Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR - who will be playing the role of protagonists.

While Rajamouli has already bugun shooting RRR, rumours were doing the rounds of the industry that the makers of the film had approached Ajay Devgn to play a pivotal role. And it is now being speculated that Devgn has reportedly rejected Rajamouli's offer and now have approached Akshay Kumar to step into the shoes of the character which Devgn was offered.

However, there is no confirmation about Ajay Devgn being in talks with the makers of RRR and bringing Akshay Kumar on board to replace him.

Earlier, it was also reported that Ajay Devgn was offered to play the role of an antagonist in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 directed by Shankar. But Devgn had reportedly rejected this offer too. It was believed that Devgn will be making his South cinema debut with these films but things didn't fall in place for the actor.

If the rumours Ajay Devgn refusing to star in RRR are to be believed, the makers may be looking to rope in Akshay Kumar after watching his debut performance in Rajinikanth's sci-fi thriller 2.0.

It remains to be seen if these rumours turn out to be true. Let's wait and watch till we get an official statement from the makers of RRR and Rajamouli on the same.