Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has refuted the rumours that his wife Kajol and daughter Nysa were infected with the novel coronavirus. They are absolutely fine and there is no truth in the reports about their ill-health.

Recently, actress Kajol was reportedly spotted with her daughter Nysa at a hospital in Mumbai. She was said to be suffering from fever. The doctor told that it was a normal fever and gave medicines. The photos featuring them at the hospital hit the internet and they fueled the speculations that they are tested positive of the novel coronavirus.

Many fans of Ajay Devgn and Kajol were sad to see the reports about them contracting the coronavirus. They kept inquiring about the actor about the rumours. The Tanhaji star took to his Twitter account on Monday night to clear the air. He tweeted, "Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless."

Ajay Devgn's clarification has relieved his fans, who are happy to know that they are in good health. The actor has been doing his bit in spreading awareness about the coronavirus. He tweeted on March 26, "Guys stay home. In case of any doubts or discomfort, don't hesitate to call & get the right advice. @mybmc We must standby and help the administrators protect us. #StayHome #StaySafe @mybmc."

Many Bollywood stars have responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request and made their rich donations to the PM Cares Fund to fight against the novel coronavirus infection. Akshay Kumar contributed Rs 25 crore and his fans are mocking all popular Bollywood actors including Ajay Devgn. It is not clear Ajay has made any donation or not, but his fans replied to his latest tweet and requested him to do it.

शिवाजी दास @DazzShivajit

Sir ji aap donate kripya krke kare desh ko apki jarurat hai ish situation me agar apne desh ki madat nhi ki toh kab karenge aur ishwar agr aapko paisa deta hai toh yh unki den hai aur aap agr dan karte ho th yeh barrppn hogi plz sir IAM your die hard fan @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD

Honey Ba K Jadeja @HoneyJadejaBJP