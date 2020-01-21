Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has finally joined director SS Rajamouli to shoot his upcoming movie RRR. The actor is all fresh from the massive success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the box office.

Several speculations were made about Ajay Devgn playing a role in RRR earlier in 2019. But the makers of the film confirmed the news at the press meet on March 14. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "BIGGG NEWS... Ajay Devgn to play a prominent role in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film #RRR... Set in 1920s... A story based on two legendary freedom fighters... Stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. #RRRPressMeet."

It has been nearly a year since the announcement but there was no news about Ajay Devgn kick-starting the shoot for RRR. Film-goers across the country were eagerly waiting to hear about it. DVV Entertainment confirmed it today by tweeting, "All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kickstart our schedule with @AjayDevgn ji today... Welcome Sir! #AjayDevgn #RRRMovie #RRR."

RRR is undoubtedly the most-anticipated film of 2020 and the filmgoers across India are keenly awaiting its release for various reasons. Firstly, it is the next film of Rajamouli after the blockbuster success of Baahubali 2. Secondly, it is a fictional story revolving around India's freedom fighters. Thirdly, Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are playing the lead role. These are the main factors for its hype.

The shooting of RRR movie commenced in Hyderabad on 19 November 2018 and 70 percent of the project has already been wrapped up. Ajay Devgn will work with the team to complete the remaining 30 percent of the shoot.

Ajay Devgn is on cloud nine with Tanhaji collecting Rs 167.45 crore net at the Indian box office in 10 days. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Tanhaji has a smashing Weekend 2... Returns to top form on [second] Sat and Sun... #Blockbuster in #Maharashtra... Should cross ₹ 200 cr in Week 3... Will be first double century of 2020... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr. Total: ₹ 167.45 cr. #India biz.