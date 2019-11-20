After a long wait, the makers of RRR have updated the audiences and fans of the film. Directed by Rajamouli, the film has Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR in lead roles.

On Tuesday, the official Twitter handle of the project shared an update of the film which says, "It's been a phenomenal year since the shoot of #RRR began! It was a productive year with 70% of shoot completed. Also putting an end to speculations, we're glad to announce the lead actress for @tarak9999 & antagonists of the film tomorrow. Stay tuned... #RRR." (sic)

This news left the audiences in excitement and they are eagerly waiting to know which actress has replaced Daisy Edgar Jones as the ladylove for Jr NTR, as RRR's new heroine. Alia Bhatt has paired up with Ram Charan Tej for this film which marks her debut in Telugu cinema. Also, this film has Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani in key roles.

RRR, a fictitious story

Set against the pre-independence era, RRR is a fictitious story based on Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, the two legendary freedom fighters. This film is produced by DVV Danayya under a budget of Rs 350 Cr.

Expectations on this period drama are huge because of the ensemble cast, budget and especially the director. After Baahubali became a masterpiece globally, all eyes are on Rajamouli now as audience from various corners of the world are looking forward to witness another visual wonder from him.

Also, it is said that both Charan and Tarak will be shaking their leg for a special folk song which will be reportedly shot in the coming days. Sources also say that the period drama will have 8 songs in total. However, there is no official confirmation. RRR is slated for release on July 30, 2020, and it is confirmed by the makers.