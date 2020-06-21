Ajay Devgn, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Tovino Thomas, and many other celebs from Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, and Mollywood have shared their fathers rare and unseen photos and wished them on Father's Day.

Father's Day is a day of honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society. It complements similar celebrations honoring family members, such as Mother's Day, Siblings Day, and Grandparents' Day. This day celebrated various dates in different countries across the globe.

The Father's day is observed on the third Sunday of June in India. The event is not a public holiday. This day gradually gained popularity in the country after it was first observed in the United States in 1908. It is usually celebrated with children giving gifts like greeting cards, electronic gadgets, shirts, coffee mugs, or books to their fathers.

Several celebs from the various film industries of India took to Twitter to wish their fathers. They have also shared the rare and unseen photos featuring them with their dads.

Here are celebs wishes and rare photos shared on Father's Day:

Ajay Devgn: Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday.. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved #HappyFathersDay

Chiranjeevi Konidela: Chirutha with my charming Dad.మా నాన్న నవ్వు ...నా బిడ్డ చిరునవ్వు...రెండు నాకు చాలా ఇష్టం.#HappyFathersDay

Mahesh Babu: Strong, compassionate, loving, gentle, kind, caring are some of the words I could describe my relationship with my father and I can go on and on... He is all that I am and all that I'm trying to be to my kids!! Happy Father's Day Nanna You are my way forward always

Amitabh Bachchan: T 3570 - "हमें पढ़ाओ न... रिश्तों की कोई और किताब... पढ़ी है बाप के चेहरे की... झुर्रियाँ हम ने...!!" ~ ef

Sidharth Malhotra: Happy #FathersDay Dad, Love u to the ocean and back, You will always be the captain of our ship! Big virtual hug, miss u

Tovino Thomas: Happy Father's Day!! #MyDad #MyHero #FathersDay #WalterWhiteStyle #HappyFathersDay2020

Arjun Rampal: 3 generations of fathers, my grandfather Brig Rampal, his son my father Amarjeet Rampal, his son Arjun Rampal. Miss them both today and everyday. I know they look over me and live on in my heart. Happy Father's Day to all you Daddy's. #fathersday

Sudheer Babu: He hides all his hard-work, sacrifices, restlessness and every thing behind that smile. And that smile speaks with me without his notice ... We all have this silent love with our fathers. A different love story from the rest. Thank you Nanna for building ME. #HappyFathersDay

Eesha Rebba: Happy fathers Day to all the wonderful Dad's Red heart #HappyFathersDay

Devi Sri Prasad: MUSIC IS LIFE..Thats why HEARTS have BEATS Multiple musical notes HAPPY #WorldMusicDay2020 & #HappyFathersDay2020 MUSIC is EVERYWHERE Musical note Pls Enjoy dis Performance wr we put in our HEARTS&SOULS into these BOXES & turned them into DRUMS Drum Dedicated 2 my FATHER & my GURU

Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday.. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved#HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/uZEv3yQaZB — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 21, 2020

Strong, compassionate, loving, gentle, kind, caring are some of the words I could describe my relationship with my father and I can go on and on... He is all that I am and all that I'm trying to be to my kids!! Happy Father's Day Nanna♥️♥️ You are my way forward always?? pic.twitter.com/qaEvXRBhEf — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 21, 2020

T 3570 -

"हमें पढ़ाओ न... रिश्तों की कोई और किताब...

पढ़ी है बाप के चेहरे की... झुर्रियाँ हम ने...!!" ~ ef pic.twitter.com/wTBCkLtKMh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 21, 2020

Happy fathers Day to all the wonderful Dad's ❤️#HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/O01SgTtDBk — Eesha Rebba (@YoursEesha) June 21, 2020

Happy #FathersDay Dad, Love u to the ocean and back, You will always be the captain of our ship! Big virtual hug, miss u ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E0e79Fj5j9 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) June 21, 2020

3 generations of fathers, my grandfather Brig Rampal, his son my father Amarjeet Rampal, his son Arjun Rampal. Miss them both today and everyday. I know they look over me and live on in my heart. Happy Father's Day to all you Daddy's. #fathersday pic.twitter.com/1Rg4hADzdq — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) June 21, 2020