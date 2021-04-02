Ajay Devgn's first look motion poster from India's most-anticipated movie RRR is out now. As Ajay Devgn celebrates his birthday today, April 2, the makers of SS Rajamouli directorial have organized the surprise.

Ajay Devgn's first look poster from Rodram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) portrays him as a fearless warrior. Ajay's role is touted to be the character of a very brave teacher, who teaches both the heroes Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem in war skills during their fight against the British rule in India.

RRR's latest motion poster featuring Ajay Devgn:

The motion poster which was unveiled a while ago has Ajay Devgn surrounded by multiple warriors aiming the guns at him. Ajay Devgn is seen shrugging off his shawl and showing his bravery, asking them all to shoot him.

Ajay Devgn's repeated dialogue 'Load, Aim, Shoot' received a solid response, as it indicates the bravery of a warrior. The makers of RRR took to their social media pages to unveil the first look poster. "Empowering his people is his defining characteristic. His strength lies in his emotion. Presenting the poweRRRful avatar of Ajay Devgn in #RRRMovie", the official handle stated.

Ram Charan took to his social media and wrote, "He is a man on the mission to empower his people...Strong, emotional, and inspirational, he's going to make a mark!Ajay Devgn Sir it was a great experience having you in RRRMovie".

Telugu's most happening hero NTR wrote, "He will ensure that all his men hit the bull's eye! Meet Ajay Devgn in an avataRRR as never seen before!"

RRR movie cast and other details

'RRR' has an ensemble cast from Tollywood, Bollywood, and other movie industries as well. Ram Charan and NTR playing the lead roles of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their first look posters which were unveiled earlier got huge responses and grabbed much attention for the movie.

Actress Alia Bhatt plays Sita, the love interest of Alluri Sita Rama Raju played by Ram Charan. The movie RRR promises to be a visual extravaganza, with the epic crux by the most famous director SS Rajamouli.

Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is directed by India's most celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli and is set to release in multiple languages Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other languages.

RRR is all set to hit the screens for Dussehra, October 13, 2021.

Ajay Devgn's first look poster from RRR