Telugu's top heroes Ram Charan and NTR as the main lead, SS Rajamouli is setting up everything on a higher scale for his upcoming movie RRR- Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. SS Rajamouli's direction was critically acclaimed by people around the world, for his work in Baahubali. So, his fame as a director has created a huge hype for his upcoming movie RRR as well.

Needless to mention what impact the 'Baahubali' series created at the box-offices across India, SS Rajamouli is one of the most sought-after filmmakers with a bigger market value in terms of the movie business. The demand he has created among the Telugu distributors is obvious. But, as the movie RRR is a pan-India project, the people banking on this venture are just waiting for everything to kickstart soon.

RRR's OTT and satellite rights

It is being talked about that the OTT giant- Amazon Prime and Telugu television giant Star Maa have come forward to buy the OTT streaming rights and satellite rights of this movie respectively. Also, the sources believe that Amazon Prime and Star Maa have offered hefty prices -- as much as Rs. 130 crore and Rs. 160 crore to buy the OTT and satellite rights respectively.

Despite being offered such huge amounts, the makers of RRR are yet to start their business activities, as the movie's post-production is still on. It is reported that the makers are weighing heavier amounts, as RRR is rich in content.

RRR's story and other details:

RRR is a fictional drama based on the lives of Telugu's unsung heroes who fought during the freedom fight for India. Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem share different timelines in history, but Rajamouli has a fictional plot that would portray both of them sharing the same timelines to fight against British rule.

Ram Charan plays Alluri Sitarama Raju, while Alia Bhatt plays his love interest, Sita, while Olivia plays the female lead opposite Jr NTR.

The recent poster featuring Ram Charan from RRR, which was released on his birthday, has doubled the hype around the movie. Ram Charan's poster features him as a warrior, holding a war weapon, shirtless and sleek.

The movie RRR is all set for its huge world-side release on October 13, 2021. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is to appear in an important role in RRR. The makers are planning to release the first look poster featuring Ajay Devgn on 2nd April.