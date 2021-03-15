SS Rajamouli's upcoming visual extravaganza Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) is gaining all the attention it deserves. With Telugu's top heroes Ram Charan and Jr. NTR as the main leads, the movie stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead.

On the occasion of RRR's lady lead Alia Bhatt's birthday, the makers had unveiled a beautiful poster featuring Alia Bhatt as 'Sita'. Ever since the poster hit the internet, there are so many comparisons and interesting observations being made.

An interesting love story between Alluri 'Sita'rama Raju and Sita:

Alia Bhatt's poster as Sita portrays her as an oomph, yet innocent lady, who has been waiting for her love. With simplistic jewels and a bindi, the lady is seen sitting in front of a Hindu idol, with lamps placed in front of God.

As the Telugu audience is familiar with the story of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Sita is Rama Raju's lady love, who is known to have waited for several years for him to marry her. Alia Bhatt's poster seems to be the portrayal of the same as per the folks on the internet. Her eyes convey the melancholy as she waits for her man, which is being played by Ram Charan.

> Observation: The pendent on Alia Bhatt's neck in the first look poster is seen in Ram Charan's hand in another poster that was released earlier.

This is one interesting observation, as it hints at the love track between Rama Raju and Sita.

Alia Bhatt's role as Sita in the movie is considered one of the most significant ones.

History suggests that Alluri Rama Raju had fought against the British rule during India's freedom struggle. His love interest -- Sita -- had motivated him in every possible way, and hence Rama Raju who included his better half's name with his, thus, Alluri Rama Raju becomes Alluru Sita Rama Raju.

Well, RRR is gaining hype each day, with several posters and the promotional activities. RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson in significant roles. RRR is slated for its huge release on October 13, 2021.