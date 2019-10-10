While Karan Johar has a habit of putting celebrities on the spot by asking twisted questions which either lead to controversies or acceptance of something they do not want to; many times the guests have managed to put Karan Johar in a spot too.

Aamir Khan and Kangana Ranaut were some of the celebs who knew how to give it back to Karan Johar on his own question on his own show. Let's take a look.

Aamir Khan: When Karan Johar asked Aamir Khan one thing he dislikes about the industry but has to pretend that he likes it, an uninhibited Aamir Khan said, "Your show."

Twinkle Khanna: When Karan Johar asked his once love interest Twinkle Khanna what was the meanest thing someone has written about her, Twinkle said, "When you started writing columns, they said KJo is the new Mrs Funnybones. I didn't want my standards to go so down." Oops! That must have hurt.

Kangana Ranaut: Apart from the nepotism debate, Kangana had also schooled Karan Johar on poverty in films. When Karan Johar asked her, "Would you rather find true love and be poor or be rich and single?"

Pat came Kangana's reply, "Your idea of poverty is very different from my idea of poverty." Let's not forget what she said further, "In my biopic, if its ever made, you'll be the stereotypical biggie who is snooty and completely intolerant to outsiders. Flag-bearer of nepotism, movie-mafia."

Farah Khan: Karan's close friend, Farah Khan gave a monologue on being asked about her sex-life on the show. She said, "Let's all stand up and observe a moment of silence. (Speaking about her sex-life). Talking about Karan's sex-life, Khan said, "For yours, we'll have to stand for the whole show. I just want to go on record and say that Karan is obsessed with my sex life because he has none."

Konkona Sen and Imran Khan: Both the celebs reminded Karan of his overacting and how he should stay away from acting. When Karan asked who is the most overrated actor in Hindi cinema, Konkona said, "Karan in DDLJ." When Karan asked Imran who would he give the book on Film direction for dummies to, Imran Khan said, "Can I give it to you?"

Aishwarya Rai: On being asked who are the people she would not invite to her party, Aish had the perfect response. Without batting an eyelid, Mrs Bachchan said, "The ones I would find at your party."