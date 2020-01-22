It doesn't take a simple tweet too long to escalate into something totally unexpected and huge! And if bigwigs like Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are involved, it becomes even more obvious for netizens to jump to a conclusion. And something similar seems to have happened again.

Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, "Hey guys! Have a surprise for all of you. Stay tuned!!" And ever since then, netizens have been speculating if Bachchan Jr is talking about Aishwarya Rai's pregnancy. "Second baby', 'Aardhaya's sibling', 'daddy again', 'good news' were some of the comments that flooded the actor's timeline.

Aishwarya Rai's pregnancy

This comes barely a few months after Aishwarya Rai was bombarded with pregnancy rumours, so much so that her spokesperson had to come out and clarify. A picture of actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had recently gone viral in which she was seen walking on a beach in Goa with her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan. Several fans had speculated if the actor was pregnant again. Talking to Bollywood Life, the spokesperson had said that the picture was clicked from a bad angle and hence the slight bulge on belly. They also confirmed that Aishwarya and Abhishek were not expecting a second child. However, Abhishek's tweet has again fuelled the rumours.

Amitabh Bachchan's retirement

Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund trailer is expected to be out soon and many wondered if Abhishek's tweet hinted at that instead. Rumours about Amitabh Bachchan retiring from films were going on for quite some time. His ill health, skipping functions, staying at home had further fuelled the rumours. However, Amitabh is in no mood to stop and had said while receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, "A doubt was raised in my mind when my name was announced for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. I thought, is it a hint for me that I should retire and rest at home? But there's still some work that I need to complete and I hope I get work in the future, too. I just wanted some clarification on this."