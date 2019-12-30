Rumours about Amitabh Bachchan retiring from films were going on for quite some time. Owing to his absence from film award shows considering his health issues, it was said that the Shehenshah of Bollywood will soon be saying goodbye to films.

But recently Big B has shut these rumours when he thanked his fans and the nation for receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, "A doubt was raised in my mind when my name was announced for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. I thought, is it a hint for me that I should retire and rest at home? But there's still some work that I need to complete and I hope I get work in the future, too. I just wanted some clarification on this," Big B said.

Jaya, Abhishek accompany Big B

Big B was accompanied by wife and actress Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan. This award proved even more special for Big B as the Dadasaheb Phalke award was instituted in 1969 after the name of the Father Of Indian Cinema Dhundiraj Govind Phalke. It was the same year in which Big B debuted in Bollywood with Saath Hindustani. Its been a golden jubilee year for both Big B as well as the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Karan Johar's 'Bhramastra' and will be seen in four films in 2020 namely, Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre, Jhund, and Brahmastra.