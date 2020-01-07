Let's take a look at actresses who have been in abusive relationships.

Aishwarya Rai: Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's relationship would always remain one of Bollywood's most talked-about affairs. While Aishwarya tried hiding the details of their abusive relationship, she once opened up about being hit by Salman and how she used to cover up the bruises by saying she had fallen.

According to an India Today report, Aishwarya had confirmed in an interview back then that she had been physically abused by her actor boyfriend. She had said, "He would call me and talk rubbish. He also suspected that I was having affairs with my co-stars. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks and I would go to work as if nothing happened."

Karisma Kapoor: Karisma Kapoor had a rather ugly divorce with ex-husband Sanjay Kapur, which was followed by intricate reports of the reason behind their separation. In her divorce plea, apart from other things, Karisma Kapoor had also alleged that Sanjay Kapur used to physically abuse her and had even asked his mother to slap her once.

In one of her complaints, Karisma had written, "Even before our wedding his father made my mother cry and I immediately said that if his family could behave in this manner with a woman, the family could do anything in the future and I made up my mind to call off the wedding. Sadly, better sense did not prevail and I was again fraudulently convinced by Sanjay and his family that the incident was one-off."

Talking about another instance, Karisma had written that she was left embarrassed when her husband told her that he was calculating her net worth in terms of wealth with his brother-in-law. Recalling more such incidents, Kapoor had written that once when she was unable to fit into a dress right after her pregnancy, which her mother-in-law wanted her to wear and then in anger, Sanjay Kapur had asked his mother to slap her.

Kangana Ranaut: Kangana Ranaut had alleged that Aditya Pancholi used to physically assault her and had even kept her locked inside his home. "When this man (Pancholi) who used to be my father's age, he hit me so hard that my head was...I fell on my head on the floor and it started to bleed. I must have been 17 or something. I picked up my sandal and I hit his head hard and it started to bleed as well," the actress had told NDTV in an interview.

Following her statement, a legal battle between the two actors ensued. While Pancholi not only denied the allegations but also filed a defamation case against Kangana.

Pooja Bhatt: Pooja Bhatt was in a relationship with Ranvir Shorey. The actress had alleged that Ranvir used to get violent and hit her while drunk. Ranvir Shorey had then said, "Just like any normal couple. We had our share of tiffs. But today (pauses and begins to look at the ceiling). I used to drink at her place."

"Often, she used to say I was drinking too much and not taking enough care of her. On such occasions, I used to volunteer to leave the scene. That used to irritate her, and she would get violent. A scuffle would ensue. Mind you, it takes me drinking to get violent. She gets violent without drinking, too," he added.

Zeenat Aman: Though Zeenat remained tight-lipped about the matter, it was said that Zeenat Aman was in a relationship with an already married Sanjay Khan, despite him getting aggressive every now and then. Sanjay had allegedly even hit her at a party which left her eye injured.