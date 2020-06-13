After Prajwal Devaraj revealed his WhatsApp conversation with Chiranjeevi Sarja, who died of heart attack on 7 June, to share his pain, Aishwarya Arjun, cousin of the deceased, has now shared their childhood pictures.

Aishwarya, daughter of Arjun Sarja, is a cousin of late Chiranjeevi Sarja. She has posted a couple of photos of him with a heart emoji on her Instagram. The actress has not written a lengthy caption about him or said a word about the late Kannada actor, but her post clearly indicates that she is missing him.

Untold Words

This only states that she is running short of words to express her grief over the tragic death of her cousin. The actress with her parents had landed in Bengaluru from Chennai after hearing the death.

Her father Arjun Sarja attended the funeral rites of Chiranjeevi Sarja and was into tears upon seeing his nephew on the death bed. However, he remained calm most of the times.

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on Sunday noon after suffering a massive heart attack. This death news came as shock to his fans, friends and people from Karnataka. He was aged 39 and survived by his pregnant wife Meghana Raj and his parents.

He was laid to rest at his younger brother's farm house in Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru.

Chiranjeevi Sarja had worked in over 20 movies since in debut in 2009 with Vayuputhra. He was working on a few movies like Ranam, Kshatriya and Rajamarthanda which are in the different stages of the making.

There are rumours that Chiru's younger brother Dhruva Sarja is expected to help those producers now.