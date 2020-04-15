The controversy around Rashmika Mandanna and Dhruv Sarja's song in their upcoming movie Pogaru is refusing to die. Now, actor Chetan Kumar has slammed not the song, but the hero without taking his name.

Indirect Attack

On his Twitter, actor Chetan Kumar has indirectly targeted Dhruva Sarja for his tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on Tuesday, 14 April. Referring to Sarja's recent Karabu song from Pogaru, the Aa Dinagalu star took dig at the latter for the way he treated his heroine Rashmika Mandanna in the song.

Chetan's Tweet

Chetan tweeted, "A Kannada film actor calls women 'dog, fox, insect' Acts in a song where as 'romance', he pulls heroine's hair; threatens to electrocute & cut her throat; assaults women all w/ no consent Now wishes #AmbedkarJayanti w/ glorification of religious figure Sick, ironic, ignorant

His Tweeted Explained

Apparently, the first part of Chetan's tweet - 'dog, fox, insect' – refers to Dhruv Sarja's reaction to Sruthi Hariharan's sexual harassment allegation against his uncle Arjun Sarja. She had made those claims when the '#MeToo' movement had gained momentum in Sandalwood.

On air, Dhruva Sarja had the above words to defend his uncle. The next part - Acts in a song where as 'romance', he pulls heroine's hair; threatens to electrocute & cut her throat; assaults women all w/ no consent – is about Dhruv's behaviour in the song towards Rashmika in Karabu song in Pogaru.

Here is how Dhruva Sarja sent his wishes to fans on Dr Ambedkar Jayathi

Karabu Song to Hit 1 Million Mark

The song composed by Chandan Shetty has become a chartbuster track. In YouTube alone, it has garnered close to 10 lakh views. The music director himself has penned and sung the number.

Upon release, it met with severe criticism from feminists. Dhruv touches Rashmika without her consent, harasses her and plants a kiss without her permission. The portrayal of the heroine in the track has not gone well with a section of people.