Writer Shobhaa De has been trolled for sharing a wrong picture to mourn the death of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, who died of heart attack on Sunday, 7 June. She had posted Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi's death in her condolence tweet which she deleted, later.

She wrote, "One more shining tar....gone! Justlikee that...what a tragic lss! Condolences to the bereaved family members. @chirusarja. [sic]" Immediately, 100s of her fans reminded her about her blunder and asked her to delete the tweet.

However, by the time she deleted it, it was late as many had taken the screen shot and started trolling her.

Check out the sample of tweets trolling her blunder:

RIP Humanity: Shobhaa De declares Chiranjeevi dead while he is very much alive n kicking.

Areeee Shobha Madam... isliye bolte hain dont tweet after 2 pegs. @KChiruTweets is still alive, kyun chalte phirthe admi ko maare hoo..@MegastarForever @Chiru_FC after watching Shobhaa De Tweet ??? pic.twitter.com/5xexvTtj5C — Durjaya (@Durjaya_) June 7, 2020 Shobhaa De I thought you're stupid but I'm sorry you're not....You are Standard to measure Stupidity ??? pic.twitter.com/ppvsQ37kA2 — The Beyonder (@therealkosmos) June 7, 2020

Gandhinagara: Journalist, columnist Shobhaa De mistakes Megastar Chiranjeevi for Chiranjeevi Sarja and sends condolences via tweet and a picture of Tollywood star. Deletes a tweet after realizing the big mistake. Wish she had a Google app installed in her phone.

Chiranjeevi Sarja suffered a massive heart attack on Sunday afternoon, 7 June. He was rushed to the hospital by his family members, he died while he was giving treatment. His untimely death has shocked his fans and Kannadigas.

He was aged 39 and survived by his pregnant wife Meghana Raj and brother-actor Dhruva Sarja.

Chiranjeevi Sarja had acted in 22 movies and was working on four movies that include Ranam and Kshatriya. His last release was Shivarjuna, which released in March and bombed at the box office.

The whole of Sandalwood has paid their final tribute to the deceased. Shivaraj Kumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Ravichandran, Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, Darshan, Prajwal Devaraj, Sumalatha Ambareesh, Doddanna and many others paid their tribute to the actor.

Meanwhile, he will be laid to rest at Dhruva Sarja's farm house, later today.