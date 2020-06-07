Chiranjeevi Sarja breathed his last on Sunday, in the afternoon. The Kannada actor was suffering from breathing problems and was admitted to the hospital where he succumbed to a heart attack. His death has left the Kannada industry stunned who took to social media to mourn his death.

The talented actor was active on social media till yesterday. Chiranjeevi Sarja had been posting through the lockdown of the time he spent with his family, giving us a few glimpses before his unfortunate and unexpected demise.

Chiranjeevi Sarja's last few Instagram posts before his death

39-year-old Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on Sunday afternoon leaving the Kannada film industry shocked. His death came as an unpleasant surprise to the industry after he was admitted to the hospital suffering from breathing problems.

Chiranjeevi Sarja came from a line of filmmakers like Arjun Sarja, his uncle, the actor was also the brother of Dhruva Sarja. Chiranjeevi was married to Meghna Raj, a Kannada film actress. He made his debut in Vayuputra (2010). Since then he has proved his acting prowess in various films through the years.

Before he was admitted to the hospital in Bengaluru the actor had been sharing glimpses of his time under lockdown with his family on social media.

He posted a video of playing games with his family:

Sarja had posted a picture of participating in the 9 pm 9 minutes initiative of the Modi government:

He also posted a picture of the Sarja family:

Chiranjeevi had shared his chess game with brother Dhruva Sarja:

The actor wished Ambareesh on his birthday:

Just one day back the actor also posted a then and now pic with his brothers, Dhruva and Suraj:

The industry and all his fans will miss Chiranjeevi Sarja and his talent. RIP Chiranjeevi Sarja.